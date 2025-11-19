Mercedes-AMG’s first SUV goes electric, will take on Porsche Cayenne EV

Mercedes-AMG is working on its first SUV, and recent spy shots of the latest prototypes reveal that it will arrive as a battery-electric vehicle. Expected to be pitted against the likes of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV and BMW iX3, it will be built on the AMG.EA architecture that has been developed specifically for electric AMG models.

The new SUV was spotted with near-production bodywork under heavy camouflage, which reveals just enough details to set it apart as a sporty model. It features a fastback silhouette typical of coupe-SUVs with a roof mounted rear spoiler. The new AMG comes with an elongated front-end and rides on forged alloys housed within flared-out wheel arches, resulting in a wide stance. The front fascia is decked out with sleek LEDs flanking the classic Panamerica grille, which should get a closed-off design unique to EVs.

Mercedes-AMG SUV: Powertrain details

AMG’s new SUV will likely be powered by three Yasa axial flux motors, which are also fitted on the recently unveiled AMG GT XX concept. While these help the sedan make over 1,300 bhp, the SUV is expected to come close at just over the 900-bhp mark. Although Affalterbach remains tight-lipped on specifics, the SUV is expected to hit 100 kmph from standstill in under 3 seconds, topping out at around 250 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG SUV: Range and charging

The axial-flux motors feature cylindrical cells instead of conventional prismatic units, allowing for enhanced thermal performance and power density. The new electric GLC allows for 713 km of range (WLTP) and can recharge up to 303 km of range in just 10 minutes with DC fast charging at up to 330 kW. The AMG SUV is expected to deliver a similar single-charge driving range with charging speeds of up to 400 kW.

