Tesla Model Y L launched in India at 61.99 lakh, gets 681 km range

Tesla has expanded the lineup of the Model Y with the introduction of the new L variant. It is a long-wheelbase version of the standard Model Y and gets a six-seater configuration. There are also other changes that have been made to the electric vehicle to make it more comfortable.

First up, the long wheelbase means that the occupants get more leg space. The 6-seater layout means that there are captain seats for the second row. The first row of seats now gets thigh extension, which comes in handy on long highway drives. The electric crossover continues to come with multilink suspension, but now gets electronic continuously variable damping and drive modes.

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Tesla is claiming a WLTP-rated range of 681 km, which is the longest in the lineup. When compared, the Premium trim with Long Range has a range of 661 km, and the Premium trim has a range of 500 km. All three have a top speed of 201 kmph. But the 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of the new variant has gone down to 5 seconds because it now comes with all-wheel drive, which should also help in wet and tricky situations where the traction is less. When compared, the Premium Long Range takes 5.6 seconds, and the standard Premium variant takes 5.9 seconds. Also, one important thing to note is that the customers would need to pay ₹6 lakh for the full self-driving capability.

The new Model Y L also gets new 19-inch Machina 2.0 alloy wheels. The interior will be finished in black as standard, and if you want to get the Zen Grey color then you would have to pay ₹95,000 more. There are six colour options on offer. The Stealth Grey colour scheme is the one that comes as standard. The Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black are priced at ₹95,000. Finally, the Glacier Blue, Ultra Red and Cosmic Silver will set you back by ₹1.85 lakh.

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