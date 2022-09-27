India’s most affordable EV to launch tomorrow. Here’s how much it could cost

HT Auto
Tata Motors will launch its third electric vehicle for India after Nexon EV and Tigor EV on Wednesday. The Tiago hatchback promises to be the smallest and most affordable EV on Indian roads.
Tata Motors is all set to officially launch the Tiago EV, its third electric car in India, on Wednesday, September 28. The Tiago hatchback, which already has its ICE as well as CNG versions, will join the Tigor EV to become only the second car in India to offer an electric avatar too. It is also the first premium hatchback to be offered as EV. The Tiago EV aims to further consolidate Tata Motors' position as India's largest EV manufacturer. It will join Tata's EV fleet which also includes the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

Tata Motors has already revealed several details about the Tiago EV ahead of the official launch. As far as looks are concerned, it is likely to remain similar to its ICE or CNG versions. The only major differences will be a closed grille at the front with EV badging on it, besides blue accents to highlight its EV credentials. The interior too will get blue accents, likely to be similar to Tigor EV. Tata has also revealed that the Tiago EV will come with premium leatherette seats, which are likely to be used for the upper trims.

The Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. It is likely to come equipped with the same 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for Tigor EV. It takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expect the Tiago EV to offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack.

The Tiago EV will also come with features such as cruise mode and one pedal drive technology, which will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking to preserve charge of the electric hatchback's battery pack on the move. It is also expected to have multi-mode regen functionality.

Tata Motors has also confirmed that Tiago EV will come with connected car technology. The electric hatchback will be equipped with the carmaker's ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs. It also supports smartwatch connectivity.

The Tata Tiago ICE and CNG versions are priced between 5.40 lakh to 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV will certainly be more expensive than the CNG versions. However, Tata is likely to keep the prices below the 10 lakh mark.

