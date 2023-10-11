This electric scooter comes with range of 110 km & price of 1.25 lakh

RunR Mobility, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has entered the D2C (Direct-to-Customer) market with the mass rollout of its electric scooter. Till now, RunR has been operating in the B2B segment. The manufacturer will deploy 200 electric vehicles by the end of this month. New dealerships would also be opened where customers would be able to test ride the vehicles as well. RunR also wants to establish 40 swapping stations within this fiscal year.

As of now, RunR Mobility only sells the HS EV in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and before subsidy. HS EV is sold in five colour options - White, Black, Grey, Red and Green.

The manufacturer is using a 60 V 40 AH Li-on liquid-cooled wire-bound batteries for the electric scooter. The battery management system or BMS is artcan-based and the claimed range is 110 km on a full charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph and a 1.5 kW BLDC motor.

Also Read : This electric scooter comes with 140 km of range and costs less than Ola S1 Pro

In terms of features, there is a digital screen that shows vital information to the rider, anti-theft vehicle locators, remote fleet management and Over The Air or OTA updates. The scooter also comes with alloy wheels which means there should be tubeless tyres on offer. There is an LED tail lamp on offer and the headlamp unit is LED as well. There is a small tube-like lighting element that enhances the looks whereas the turn indicators are placed on the front apron.

Mr. Setul Shah, Founder of RunR Mobility, expressed, "The inauguration of our new store stands as a testament to our achievements while humbly reminding us of the formidable challenges that await our resolve at RunR Mobility. We are bringing solutions that are the need of the hour, fulfilling the gap, and providing pocket-friendly Made in India solutions to our valued customers.

First Published Date: