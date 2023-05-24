HT Auto
This electric scooter comes with 140 km of range and costs less than Ola S1 Pro

e-Sprinto, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched its new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called Amery and is priced at 1.30 lakh. This price is ex-showroom and introductory for the first 100 customers only. The manufacturer says that the Amery is aimed towards unisex urban riders aged 20 to 35. The electric scooter will be offered in three colour schemes - Blissful White, Matte Sturdy Black and High-Spirit Yellow.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 12:00 PM
The electric scooter is offered in three colour schemes.
The electric scooter is offered in three colour schemes.

e-Sprinto Amery comes with a battery capacity of 60V 50AH and it takes 4 hours to fully charge. The scooter has a gradability of 12 degrees and a carrying capacity of 150 kg. The manufacturer says that the scooter should be good for personal as well as commercial use.

In terms of features, there is a digital screen, mobile charging socket, find my vehicle, remote control lock and an anti-theft alarm. The ground clearance of the scooter is 200 mm and the kerb weight measures 98 kg. e-Sprinto is using a 1500W BLDC hub motor that has a peak power of 2500W. The manufacturer claims that Amery can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 6 seconds and it has a top speed of 65 kmph.

Also Read : This electric hypercar breaks record for breaking records, shatters 23 in 1 day

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director– e-Sprinto said “We are elated to introduce Amery, our latest addition to the e-Sprinto family, to our customers and the electric scooter market. Amery is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining the boundaries of innovation and providing a thrilling yet eco-conscious means of urban transportation. Its impressive speed, state-of-the-art features, and captivating aesthetics combine to create an unparalleled riding experience. With Amery, we are not simply launching another electric scooter; we are introducing a new paradigm of urban mobility."

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: e Sprinto electric vehicles EV electric scooters Amery
