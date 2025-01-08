HT Auto
Royal Enfield Flying Flea to come with real-time connectivity. Check these features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 15:48 PM
  • Electric motorcycles under Flying Flea brand will be launched in 2026.
Flying Flea FF.C6 is the first electric motorcycle that the brand has showcased.
Flying Flea FF.C6 is the first electric motorcycle that the brand has showcased.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea was unveiled back in Milan in November 2024 and now at CES, the brand has announced partnership with Qualcomm. The partnership will allow Royal Enfield to enable real-time connectivity. Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset will be used which makes Flying Flea one of the first two-wheeler platforms to incorporate connected services technology through the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform.

All the aspects of the new Royal Enfield Flying Flea are built in-house by the manufacturer but all the connected technology is developed by a dedicated technical team of Qualcomm Technologies.

(Read more: Royal Enfield previews next e-bike under Flying Flea, an electric scrambler)

The Snapdragon QMW2290 SoC powers the core vehicle control unit running an in-house operating system, developed by Flying Flea, that enables the motorcycle to manage all aspects of the vehicle and ride experience through the TFT cluster. The Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud give the Flying Flea the ability to maintain seamless communication between the rider and the machine through a secure multi-modal interaction, both on and off the motorcycle with 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The chip is efficient as well as powerful and it runs on a simple and intuitive user interface. There will also be a dedicated voice assist button to bring up the voice assistant.

Flying Flea comes with five pre-set ride modes through which the rider can choose from. The rider can also customize the ride mode combinations based on his or her requirement and terrain. The chipset also allows the system to recognize and enable mobile phone as a smart key to unlock and start the vehicle.

The first two products under the Flying Flea brand will be the FF-C6 followed by the scrambler-styled FF-S6. The C6 will be an electric retro motorcycle whereas the S6 will be the scrambler version of the same motorcycle. Royal Enfield has confirmed that the they will be announcing the locations and process for test riding and experiencing closer to the sale date, in 2026. The motorcycle will be launched in countries like Europe, the US, and some individual cities like Bangkok (Thailand) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 15:48 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Flying Flea electric vehicles EV

