Royal Enfield electric bike to make global debut on Nov 4

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield has announced that it will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle on November 4. Notably, EICMA will be starting just a day or two after the unveil. So, it can be expected that Royal Enfield will showcase the new electric motorcycle at EICMA. As of now, no details about the motorcycle are known.
However, there is also a possibility that the brand might just end up showcasing the motorcycle as a platform just like they did with the Testbed last year.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.