Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Royal Enfield Electric Bike To Make Global Debut On Nov 4, Could Be Showcased At Eicma

Royal Enfield electric bike to make global debut on Nov 4

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 08:50 AM
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield might showcase its new electric motorcycle at EICMA
Royal Enfield filed a design patent for its upcoming electric motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has announced that it will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle on November 4. Notably, EICMA will be starting just a day or two after the unveil. So, it can be expected that Royal Enfield will showcase the new electric motorcycle at EICMA. As of now, no details about the motorcycle are known.

However, there is also a possibility that the brand might just end up showcasing the motorcycle as a platform just like they did with the Testbed last year.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 08:50 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield electric vehicles EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS