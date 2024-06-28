Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 teased for the first time. Global debut on July 17

Royal Enfield has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster. Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Royal Enfield, shared the teaser image on his social media handle, confirming the Guerrilla 450's global debut on July 17, 2024. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be the second offering based on the new Himalayan platform and will use the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Teaser

The teaser image confirms several details about the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. The LED headlamp and LED indicators have been carried over from the Himalayan, while the model gets telescopic forks at the front instead of USDs. The rear is expected to get a preload monoshock suspension setup. The new model also sports a round digital instrument console and is likely to come with all the connectivity options including navigation.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications

The Guerrilla 450 also sports a flat handlebar, alloy wheels with road-biased tyres, and a different riding triangle. The new bike is expected to be substantially lighter than the RE Himalayan 450 but it needs to be seen by how much. Power will come from the same 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor makes about 39 bhp and 40 Nm on the Himalayan, and the numbers are likely to be identical on the Guerrilla. Expect changes in gear ratios though on the 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Expected Launch

More details on the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be available next month. Expect RE to share more teasers leading up to the global debut. The India launch is likely to take place in a few months closer to the festive season. Expect prices to be over ₹2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new Guerrilla 450. The roadster will take on the Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, BMW G 310 R, Yezdi Roadster, and more.

