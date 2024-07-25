From Classic 650 to Bullet 650: Here are upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield bikes
Royal Enfield's 650cc platform is experiencing a period of rapid expansion, promising a diverse range of motorcycles to cater to a wider audience. The brand's initial foray into the mid-sized segment with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 was met with enthusiasm, and it appears Royal Enfield is keen to capitalise on this success. From classic cruisers to potential neo-retro offerings, the pipeline of upcoming models suggests an exciting future for the Indian motorcycle manufacturer.
Interestingly, all the models will use the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine powering the Interceptor 650, Continental 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. It comes mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox. However the power might vary depending on the model.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
One of the upcoming 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield will be the Classic 650, set to be the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup. The name of the motorcycle will be "Classic 650 Twin," as the manufacturer has filed a new nameplate trademark for it.
Previous spy shots have confirmed that the styling will be similar to the current Classic 350, but with larger dimensions due to its basis on the Shotgun 650's platform. To make the motorcycle more affordable, several changes have been made. For instance, it features telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.
The headlamp is the same LED unit found on newer Royal Enfield motorcycles. While it is not the brightest in the segment, many riders may opt for additional lighting solutions. The bike also includes a small cowl over the headlamp and halogen pilot lamps, similar to those on 350 cc models. The turn indicators are standard halogen units with orange lenses.
The exhaust is expected to resemble that of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, but with a chrome finish instead of a blacked-out look. The engine will also have chrome casings instead of black powder-coated ones. The fenders are likely shared with the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, but the rear number plate housing and tail lamp will be different. The motorcycle is expected to run on spoked wheels, with alloy wheels available on higher variants or as an official accessory.