India’s fastest electric race bike, Ultraviolette F99 makes global debut at EICMA 2023. Check specs

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled the new-gen F99 factory racing platform at EICMA 2023, showcasing the fastest electric race bike from India
The new Ultraviolette F99 factory racing platform is an evolution over the version showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
The new F99 is a fully-faired electric motorcycle and packs more advanced battery technology, powertrain innovations and more
The F99 borrows several principles from the fighter jets like active aerodynamics with new panels and winglets made out of carbon fibre
The electric superbike gets an air shield acting as an air windshield and two front cowl ducts that channel the air to the motor
The F99 also gets the Air-Blade integrated into the side fairing that will open to enhance downforce during cornering
The aerodynamic upgrades along with a more powerful liquid-cooled motor help the F99 produce 120 bhp with a kerb weight of just 178 kg
0-100 kmph on the F99 electric race bike comes up in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 265 kmph
Ultraviolette says the F99 platform will have a global commercial launch in 2025, enabling an advanced electric racing program