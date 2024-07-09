Royal Enfield's first electric bike patented, may launch in 2026

Royal Enfield's first electric bike has finally been revealed in a new design patent that the homegrown manufacturer filed recently. The design patent reveals that the new motorcycle would be a retro-modern one just like the brand's other motorcycles. According to rumours, the electric motorcycle is being called electrik01 internally and will have a different name once it launches in the Indian market.

Up-front there is a circular headlamp which will use LED units. There is a circular instrument cluster that looks similar to the one found on the new Himalayan 450. There is a teardrop fuel tank below which the battery pack is positioned.

There is a single seat which gives the motorcycle a bobber-like look. And the rear, mudguard is quite similar to the one found on the Classic 350. There are circular turn indicators and the tail lamp is also expected to be a circular unit. There are also alloy wheels which means tubeless tyres.

Royal Enfield electric bike: Battery and motor

As of now, the size of the battery pack is not known but we are expecting to return a decent figure of claimed riding range. The electric motor is also expected to be quite powerful and will transfer the power to the rear wheel using a belt drive.

Royal Enfield electric bike: Hardware

Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends and there will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well. What is interesting is the girder forks in the front which were last seen on motorcycles in the 1920s. Royal Enfield will be the first one to use girder forks in an electric motorcycle. The swingarm could be made out of aluminium.

Last year, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director confirmed that Royal Enfield is co-developing an electric motorcycle with Stark Future. The brand has a strategic partnership with Stark Future as they invested € 50 million in the company. Royal Enfield is focusing on making batteries and motors in-house. So, there is a possibility that even the BMS or Battery Management System is also made by them. The brand is also working on signing up new supply partners and setting up production lines. What is expected from Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle is a neo-retro design but with modern touches.

