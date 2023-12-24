Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 name trademarked. Is this RE's next 450 cc bike?

Royal Enfield has filed for a new name trademark ‘Guerilla 450’ hinting at a new motorcycle or variant in the works. The motorcycle maker has received approval for the new name, hinting at its imminent use on one of its upcoming projects. More recently, Royal Enfield also trademarked the ‘Goan Classic 350’ name . hinting at a new version based on the Classic 350.

The Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 hints at something promising based on the new 450 platform that debuted with the second-generation Himalayan 450. The new Himalayan is equipped with a newly developed twin-spar chassis and the Sherpa 450 engine, both of which will make it to several new motorcycles going forward.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Ride Review: Ready for a new adventure.

We reckon the Guerilla 450 could be the upcoming roadster based on the new 450 platform, which is something to have fun with. The short-stroke, liquid-cooled unit is high on performance and would make for an even more entertaining motor on a lighter machine. There is also a possibility of a new Himalayan variant with a different colour scheme that could arrive at a later stage. However, this remains conjecture at this point with RE yet to make an official announcement.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

Most manufacturers tend to trademark names well in advance in hopes of using them on future products and variants. However, it may not necessarily mean that the name will be used. Apart from the ‘Guerilla 450’ and ‘Goan Classic 350’ names, Royal Enfield has also trademarked other names like the Flying Flea, Interceptor Bear 650, Roadster, Cruzr, Cafe Racer and more. We’ve also seen names like ‘Re-own’ and ‘Constellation’ being trademarked in recent times. The former is being used for the company’s new pre-owned motorcycle business launched earlier this year.

First Published Date: