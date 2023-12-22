HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Is Royal Enfield Working On A New 350 Cc Motorcycle? New Trademark Suggests So

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber coming soon? New trademark suggests so

We know that Royal Enfield is working on a slew of motorcycles. The brand recently unveiled the Shotgun 650 and it will be launching in the Indian market next year. Now, the manufacturer has filed a new trademark for ‘Goan Classic 350’ which suggests a new 350 cc motorcycle is on the way.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM
Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.

There is a possibility that the new moniker will be used for the new 350 cc bobber that Royal Enfield is currently developing. There was a time when there were a lot of Classic 350 in Goa with modded handlebars, seats and fuel tanks. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will be using this heritage for the upcoming Classic Goan 350. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the brand will launch a new motorcycle or just a new variant. Having said that, as the name says “Goan Classic 350", there is a possibility that this is just a new variant that will sit with the rest of the lineup.

A few spy shots of the new motorcycle have already been spotted and it did have some cosmetic upgrades over the standard Classic 350. The test mule had an ape hanger handlebar, a different rear fender, a new exhaust and white wall tyres with spoked wheels. Apart from this, the motorcycle also had an LED headlamp, a bobber-styled seat, a revised tail lamp and new LED turn indicators.

It will share the same underpinnings as the Classic 350. So, there will be telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut, will launch next year

The engine on duty will be the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder unit that produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm on the Classic 350. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will retune the engine for the new motorcycle to suit its characteristics.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Classic 350 Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Goan Classic 350

