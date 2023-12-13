HT Auto
HT Auto
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Makes Global Debut Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut, will launch next year

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has made its global debut after making its first appearance at Motoverse 2023. The Shotgun 650 shares some of its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650. However, there are a few changes that Royal Enfield has made. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Shotgun 650 early next year and it will be positioned between the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 13:22 PM
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Shotgun 650 uses the same 650 cc engine as other 650 motorcycles of Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield will offer the Shotgun 650 in four unique colourways - Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. The motorcycle will use an 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear setup and there will be alloy wheels with tubeless tyres from the factory. Royal Enfield will sell a diamond-cut version of the alloy wheels as an official accessory.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be done by 43 mm separate function big piston Showa forks in the front and twin tube 5-step shock absorbers at the rear. The Shotgun 650 has a seat height of 795 mm and a wheelbase of 1,465 mm. Royal Enfield is using a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer.

Watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023

The manufacturer has also confirmed that the Shotgun 650 will come with an LED headlamp, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper Navigation, a USB charging port and Royal Enfield Wingman support. Customers would be able to choose from 31 genuine motorcycle accessories that Royal Enfield will sell separately.

Also Read :Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at 4.25 lakh

Powering the Shotgun 650 will be the same engine that is doing duty on other 650 cc motorcycles. It is a 648 cc parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm on other 650 cc motorcycles. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. So, there is a possibility that Royal Enfield will retune the engine on Shotgun 650 for its weight and characteristics.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 12:20 PM IST
