Revolt to launch new electric motorcycle on September 17
Revolt is set to launch a new electric motorcycle on September 17, with Nitin Gadkari in attendance. The manufacturer currently sells the RV400 and RV400 BRZ, but details about the new model remain undisclosed.
On September 17, Revolt will unveil a new electric motorcycle in an event featuring Nitin Gadkari. The company currently offers the RV400 and RV400 BRZ, but details about the new model remain undisclosed.
Revolt, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that they will be launching a new electric motorcycle on September 17. The launch will happen in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. As of now, Revolt only sells the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. As of now, nothing is known about the new motorcycle.
First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
