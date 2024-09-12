Revolt to launch new electric motorcycle on September 17

Revolt is set to launch a new electric motorcycle on September 17, with Nitin Gadkari in attendance. The manufacturer currently sells the RV400 and RV

Revolt, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that they will be launching a new electric motorcycle on September 17. The launch will happen in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. As of now, Revolt only sells the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. As of now, nothing is known about the new motorcycle.