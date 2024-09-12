Revolt to launch new electric motorcycle on September 17

HT Auto
Revolt, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that they will be launching a new electric motorcycle on September 17. The launch will happen in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. As of now, Revolt only sells the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. As of now, nothing is known about the new motorcycle.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

