HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Gerua Edition Re Launched Due To High Demand, 5 New Colours Announced

Ola S1 Gerua Edition re-launched due to high demand, 5 new colours announced

Ola Electric has re-launched the S1 and S1 Pro Gerua Edition in the country. First launched last year, the saffron colour was available in limited numbers but has now been re-introduced owing to strong customer demand, the company said. Furthermore, Ola has added five new colour options on the S1 and S1 Pro taking the total colours on the palette to 11.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 17:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ola S1 Gerua Edition has been re-launched owing to customer demand
The Ola S1 Gerua Edition has been re-launched owing to customer demand
The Ola S1 Gerua Edition has been re-launched owing to customer demand
The Ola S1 Gerua Edition has been re-launched owing to customer demand

The five new colours on the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro include Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. The new colours arrive barely a month after Move OS3 OTA update was launched for the e-scooter with over 50 improvements. There’s no price hike for the Gerua Edition or the new colour options.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro and S1 electric scooter users to soon get same-day service

Watch: Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates

Interestingly, the announcement comes on the same day as the rollout of the updated Ather 450X Gen 3, which also received four new colours - Salt Green, Cosmic Black, Nardo Grey and True Red. It also received software updates, new accessories, a new seat; extended warranty and more.The company did not announce a price hike either.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Storm 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition."

Also Read : Ather 450X gets 4 new colours, software updates, & new seat: Check details

Ola Electric has been leading the sales chart in the premium electric scooter segment. The company clocked the highest numbers for the fourth consecutive month crossing the 20,000 mark since October last year. The company hit the 100,000th production milestone in November last year, while the electric two-wheeler managed to cumulatively sell over 150,000 units in CY2022. The manufacturer has also been rapidly expanding its dealer network with over 100 experience centres. The target is to have 200 such centres across the country by March 2022.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2023, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola Electric Ola S1 Colours
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Ather_scooter_1664606474316
New Year 2023: Look out for these electric scooters this year
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch confirmed on January 10
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch confirmed on January 10
iVoomi Energy EV batteries receive ARAI certification under AIS 156 amendment
iVoomi Energy EV batteries receive ARAI certification under AIS 156 amendment
Government to soon bring norms for promoting green hydrogen
Government to soon bring norms for promoting green hydrogen
Oil cos making ₹10 a litre profit on petrol, ₹6.5 loss on diesel: Report
Oil cos making 10 a litre profit on petrol, 6.5 loss on diesel: Report
Ather 450X gets new updates. Check out here
Ather 450X gets new updates. Check out here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city