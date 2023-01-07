HT Auto
Ather 450X gets 4 new colours, software updates & new seat; check details

Ather Energy has rolled out several upgrades for the 450X electric scooter that includes new colour options, software updates, a new seat and more. The upgrades were announced as part of AtherStack 5.0 and at the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru. Prices now start at 1.37 lakh for the 450 Plus and 1.60 lakh for the 450X.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 13:51 PM
The Ather 450X gets four new colours - Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black and Nardo Grey
At the outset, the Ather 450X gets four new colours while the design remains the same. The White and Space Grey colours have been retained but joining the palette is now True Red, Cosmic Black, Salt Green and Lunar Grey. The Cosmic Black shade is inspired from the Series 1 limited edition version, while the Salt Green paint scheme replaces the Mint Green shade that was previously available. The Lunar Grey shade takes inspiration from the famous Nardo ring race track and gets a sportier touch with the alloy wheels finished in red. The total count now stands at six colours on the 450 range.

Speaking on the rollout of AtherStack 5.0, Tarun Mehta - Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, " In 2018, when we launched AtherStack in Ather 450, it was the first ever software engine on any two-wheeler in India, probably even globally. It powered first-to-market experiences like the touchscreen dashboard, onboard navigation, and remote diagnostics, which barely existed even in luxury cars at that time. With a fluid new UI and Google Vector Maps, AtherStack 5.0 takes our touchscreen and maps experience to a whole new level. It also enables us to leverage our hardware to unlock new experiences such as AutoHold. Importantly, it allows us to roll out these new experiences to most of our existing customers as well, based on their scooter generation. AtherStack will continue to form a core of our product strategy, allowing us to constantly keep enhancing our product experience on the existing hardware platform."

