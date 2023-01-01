HT Auto
Ather Energy records 389% year-on-year growth at 9,187 units in December

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ather Energy has registered a 389% year-on-year growth in the month of December, having sold 9,187 units. The company also introduced a slew of benefits for its customers last month, calling it an Ather Electric December. The company had introduced a month-long program, offering benefits, financing options and exchange schemes for customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2023, 17:06 PM
The company also expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of 14 ECs across cities including Nellore, Karimnagar, Udupi, Noida, Kottayam, and Shimoga.

Also Read : Ather plans to double production by March 2023, aims for sales boost

In a separate development, Ather Energy aims to increase its sales multi-fold in 2023. A key part of its business growth strategy is going to be increasing production volume by more than double. The automaker plans to increase the production rate by March 2023 to 20,000 units from its current rollout rate of 8,000-9,000 units per month. Ather opened its second manufacturing facility in Hosur in October this year. This new plant would be crucial in this production boost strategy.

Apart from that, Ather Energy also aims to grow its distribution networks across India on the back of easing supply chain pressures. The electric two-wheeler brand plans to open showrooms on the outskirts of cities and gradually move to more affluent urban neighbourhoods to reach more consumers. This comes as a reversal of its initial policy.

Recently, supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman announced that he will ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore as a part of the second edition of the multi-city solo cycle & electric bike ride powered by Ather from Mumbai to Mangalore. The Green Ride is an initiative to create awareness amongst people, to encourage them to keep the environment healthy with pollution-free clean air by making the right choices. It aims at promoting the cause of a sustainable environment, clean air and green energy.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2023, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather
