Ola Roadster electric motorcycle production commence

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric has announced that they have commenced the production of the Roadster electric motorcycle. The CEO posted a picture of the motorcycle being built at their factory with the caption that said “First bikes getting built in the factory today!".

Ola Electric's electric motorcycle' lineup consists of three motorcycles - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are already open. The manufacturer earlier said that the deliveries will begin in January 2025. Ola has also teased two new upcoming motorcycles - Sportster and Arrowhead.

Ola Roadster Pro

The Roadster Pro represents the top-end model in its lineup. It is equipped with a motor that delivers a peak power of 52 kW and a torque of 105 Nm. The 16 kWh variant of this motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 1.2 seconds and from 0 to 60 km/h in 1.9 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 194 km/h. The 16 kWh battery boasts an IDC-certified range of 579 km. Additionally, the Roadster Pro features a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, and a two-channel switchable ABS system with disc brakes on both the front and rear. It also offers four riding modes—Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco—along with two customizable DIY modes.

Ola Roadster

The mid-variant is simply called the Roadster. Ola asserts that the Roadster is the fastest motorcycle within the commuter category, equipped with a 13 kW motor. It will be available with three battery options: 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh. The motorcycle boasts a top speed of 126 km/h and a claimed range of 248 km, with the 6 kWh variant capable of accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2 seconds. Riders have the flexibility to choose from four riding modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Featuring MoveOS 5, the Roadster includes a segment-leading 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and is packed with various features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, and tamper alerts, in addition to AI-driven functionalities like the Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch application, and road trip planner. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes at both the front and rear, complemented by advanced single-channel ABS, cornering ABS, and brake-by-wire technology.

Ola Roadster X

The Ola Roadster X will be offered with three different battery pack options: 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and boasts a claimed range of 200 km when equipped with a 4.5 kWh battery. The maximum speed of the Roadster X reaches 124 km/h. It is equipped with a Combi Braking System (CBS) featuring disc brakes at the front, utilizing brake-by-wire technology. Additionally, the motorcycle provides three riding modes: Sports, Normal, and Eco. The 4.3-inch LCD segment display, powered by MoveOS 5, includes features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regenerative braking, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, and over-the-air updates. Furthermore, the motorcycle supports Digital Key Unlock and connectivity with the Ola Electric App.

