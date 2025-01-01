Bajaj, TVS lead electric two-wheeler sales in December as Ola Electric slips further

Bajaj Auto has emerged as India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in December as the EV maker overtook TVS Motor and Ola Electric to the top spot in electric scooter sales in December. According to the Vahan portal, Ola Electric has now slipped to third spot with market share dropping to around 19 per cent last month as legacy manufacturers Bajaj and TVS consolidated their position in the EV segment. Overall, the electric two-wheeler segment registered 73,316 unit sales last month. Bajaj's Chetak EV was the best-selling electric scooter, replacing TVS iQube from the top of the list.

Bajaj Auto registered overall sales of 18,276 units of electric two-wheelers last month. It secured a quarter of the EV market share in the segment in December. However, the two-wheeler manufacturer ended 2024 as the third largest EV manufacturer with 1.93 lakh unit sales. The list is topped by Ola Electric which is the only EV maker in India to cross four lakh sales within a calendar year. TVS Motor ended the year at the second spot among top electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India with a little over 2.20 lakh unit sales.

Bajaj Chetak beats TVS iQube

In the race to be the best-selling electric scooter in India, the Bajaj Chetak EV overtook TVS iQube which found 17,212 takers last month. The Bajaj EV is likely to consolidate its position after the company recently launched the Chetak 35 Series electric scooters are underpinned by a new platform and more features. The new Chetak, offered in three variants, comes at a starting price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric tops EV makers in 2024

Ola Electric, which secured the top spot among largest EV manufacturers in 2024, could sell only 13,769 units in December. It finished the month behind Bajaj and TVS with a market share of around 19 per cent. Ather Energy is the only other electric two-wheeler manufacturer to clock more than 10,000 EV sales last month. The company sold 10,421 units of electric scooters in December.

The electric two-wheeler segment saw 11.4 lakh unit sales in 2024, out of which Ola Electric sold a little more than four lakh units. The segment commands a share of 59 per cent in overall EV sales in India last year.

