Ola MoveOS 5 Beta sign-up commence. Check out new features

Ola Electric has announced that they have started accepting registrations for customers who are interested in testing out the MoveOS 5 Beta. The brand revealed this with a post on its social media handles. The beta software is available for Gen 1 and Gen 2 electric scooters. The recently unveiled Gen 3 electric scooters already run on the MoveOS 5. Earlier, Ola Electric had said that the beta testing for the MoveOS 5 would begin from mid-February but it got delayed. As of now, a launch timeline for the stable software has not been unveiled.

Here are a few features that the MoveOS 5 will offer:-

DIY Mode

The first feature is the DIY mode, which allows the rider to customize throttle sensitivity and advanced regenerative braking. Riders can choose from four levels of advanced regeneration and three settings for throttle sensitivity. Additionally, the option to disable advanced regeneration is available.

Smart Park

Currently, the specifics of the Smart Park feature remain unclear. However, it is anticipated that this feature will enhance throttle response and restrict the scooter's speed, facilitating easier maneuverability in parking areas.

Smartwatch App

Ola Electric has launched a new smartwatch application, enabling customers to monitor the status of their electric scooters directly from their wrist. Users can also unlock the scooter and access the boot using the smartwatch.

Road Trip Mode

A new Road Trip mode has been introduced, designed to assist customers during group rides. This mode will display directions to the destination on the dashboard, along with information about other participants in the ride.

Bharat Mood

Another addition is the Bharat Mood theme, inspired by the national bird, the peacock. This theme will present essential information to the rider, including range, music controls, speed, riding mode, trip details, odometer readings, and time.

SOS Alerts

Lastly, the scooter is equipped with SOS alerts. In the event of an accident, it will automatically send an SOS notification and display three emergency contacts on the screen.

