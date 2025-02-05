Ola's new electric bike delivers 500 km of range

Ola has launched the Roadster X in the Indian market.
The Roadster X is the most affordable electric motorcycle in the brand's portfolio.
It is available in standard and X+ variant.
The prices start at Rs 74,999 ex-showroom, introductory.
There are three battery packs on offer - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh.
The Roadster X+ is offered with two battery packs - 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh.
As expected, it is the 9.1 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 501 km.
The all-new electric motorcycle is equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD screen powered by the Ola MoveOS 5. With this, the Roadster X brings features such as turn-by-turn navigation, advanced regen, cruise control, TPMS, and OTA updates
It further features three riding modes – Sports, Normal, and Eco. The Roadster X+ comes equipped with energy insights, advanced regen, cruise control and reverse mode as well.