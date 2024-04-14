Force Gurkha 5-door SUV teased ahead of nearing launch. What's new

Force Gurkha SUV is all set to receive a five-door variant, which is expected to launch in India soon. This is going to be the bigger version of the Gurkha, as a three-door version is already available in the market. Interestingly, the five-door version of the SUV will come at a time when Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar SUV, which is slated to launch in India on 15th August 2024.

The Force Gurkha five-door variant has been already teased online multiple times ahead of its nearing launch. The SUV has been under development since 2022 and now it is ready to break cover.

While the Force Gurkha five-door model is gearing up for launch, here is what's new in it.