Force Gurkha 5-door SUV teased ahead of nearing launch. What's new
- Force Gurkha 5-door SUV is expected to continue with the same engine as the current 3-door version.
Force Gurkha SUV is all set to receive a five-door variant, which is expected to launch in India soon. This is going to be the bigger version of the Gurkha, as a three-door version is already available in the market. Interestingly, the five-door version of the SUV will come at a time when Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar SUV, which is slated to launch in India on 15th August 2024.
The Force Gurkha five-door variant has been already teased online multiple times ahead of its nearing launch. The SUV has been under development since 2022 and now it is ready to break cover.
While the Force Gurkha five-door model is gearing up for launch, here is what's new in it.
Force Motors has teased the Gurkha five-door SUV through some images, which revealed the design of the upcoming car. It will come with a new radiator grille, redesigned LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and new design alloy wheels as part of the exterior upgrades. The overall silhouette of the SUV remains the same as the three-door version. It looks boxy and appears as an affordable avatar of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It sports squared-off wheel arches and has large ground clearance.
The upcoming Force Gurkha five-door SUV is expected to receive a major upgrade inside its cabin. Expect it to come with more features and better quality materials as compared to the outgoing model. It could come with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster among other features.
Powering the upcoming five-door version of the Force Gurkha SUV would be the same 2.6-litre diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz, which currently works under the hood of the three-door Gurkha. Expect the power and torque output of the SUV to be slightly different than the current model. The engine currently churns out 90 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a manual gearbox and the SUV also gets a full-fledged 4X4 system as standard.