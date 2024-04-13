Force Gurkha 5-door teased ahead of launch

Force Motors has started releasing teasers of the 5-door version of the Gurkha that they have been working on for quite some time now. The new 5-door model is expected to be positioned above the 3-door model which has been quite popular among off-road enthusiasts. The 5-door version of the Gurkha should launch soon in the Indian market and it will compete against the upcoming Thar 5-door which is slated to be unveiled around 15th August. Force would also bring back the 3-door Gurkha which was discontinued when the BS 6 Stage 2 emission norms kicked in.

Force Gurkha 5-door: Exterior

The upcoming Force Gurkha five-door SUV has been in development since 2022. A recent teaser revealed its outline and design elements. The SUV will have a longer wheelbase, additional windows, and an extra pair of doors compared to the three-door version. It will be built on a modified ladder-frame chassis. The teaser reveals circular LED headlamps and new alloy wheels along with a snorkel.

Force Gurkha five-door: Interior

The longer wheelbase of the Force Gurkha five-door SUV will provide more space inside the cabin. What this means is that there will be more space for the rear occupants to get in and out more easily. In the three-door version, rear occupants would have to enter from the tailgate or by sliding the front seats ahead which could be a bit cumbersome. The upcoming version could be offered in five, six and seven-seater configurations. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. It is expected that the interior design will stay the same. So, it will still be a pretty bare-bone SUV.

Force Gurkha five-door: Powertrain

The Force Gurkha five-door SUV will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz, producing 89 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It will come with a five-speed manual gearbox and a 4x4 system with front and rear locking differentials.

