Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at 79,999

Ola Electric has announced its new S1 range of electric scooters that are based on brand's new Gen 3 platform. A total of eight scooters have been launched with the range starting with the S1 Pro +, then there is the S1 Pro, followed by S1 X and S1 X+. These scooters will be sold with different battery pack sizes. The manufacturer will continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to ₹35,000.

Ola S1 X

The S1 X will now be available with three battery packs - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The peak power has gone up to 7 kW with a top speed of 123 kmph and IDC range of up to 242 km.

Ola S1 X+

The S1 X+ now has a peak power of 11 kW and a top speed of 125 kmph. It also has an IDC range of up to 242 km. There will be a front disc brake with single-channel ABS and a physical key. There are new colours as well.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro will be offered with a 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery pack with an IDC range of up to 242 km. It will also have a top speed of 125 kmph.

Ola S1 Pro+

The S1 Pro+ is the new flagship electric scooter for the brand. It has a dual-channel anti-lock braking system, rim decals, a die-cast grab handle, a two-tone seat and a 13 kW motor with a top speed of 141 kmph. It will be offered with two battery packs - 5.3 kWh and 4 kWh. The 5.1 kWh battery pack uses Ola's 4680 cells and has an IDC range of 320 km. There are new colours on offer as well.

The electric scooters will now come with a new seat that is longer and it should be more comfortable.

Ola Gen 3 electric scooters: Design

Ola Electric has retained its design language which they are using throughout the family of electric scooters. There is a new grab rail, new colours and decals along with a new seat which is longer and more comfortable. Ola says that they have also improved the build quality of the scooter.

Ola Gen 3 platform: New powertrain

First up, there is a new powertrain. Now, all scooters will get a mid-drive electric motor. When compared to the hub motor, it is four times more energy efficient and five times more reliable. The new motor now integrates the MCU. The new motor can produce up to 13 kW of max power.

Ola Gen 3 platform: Chain drive

Earlier, the scooters were using a belt drive. It is now replaced by a chain drive. This change improves energy efficiency by 2 per cent and acceleration by 10 per cent. Moreover, the chain will have a two times longer life than the belt drive. The torque should also be higher and Ola says that the chain will make the same amount of noise as a belt drive.

Ola Gen 3 platform: Brake-by-wire

All vehicles that are based on the Gen 3 platform will be using brake-by-wire and will get a single-channel anti-lock braking system. However, few vehicles will also get a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The brake-by-wire will also help increase the range by 15 per cent as it uses brake regeneration. This will also help in increasing the life of the brake pads.

Ola Gen 3 platform: Single Integrated Board

Earlier, Ola was using three boards and now they have simplified the structure and all the boards have now been integrated into just one unit. Ola says that this would increase reliability as the number of parts is less and the brand is now using a new CPU that is more powerful and can even support ADAS in the future.

