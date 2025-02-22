Honda CB200X gets a rebrand, new features and OBD-2B compliance: What you should know

The 2025 Honda NX200 has been launched at ₹1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and. It is essentially a rebadged CB200X which has been on sale in India for some time. It costs ₹17,049 more than the motorcycle it replaces and brings a range of new features to broaden its appeal. Honda has stated that the new NX200 will be available at Honda's Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships. If you are considering purchasing the 2025 Honda NX200, here are the five key aspects of the bike that you should be aware of:

1 Honda NX200: Design The new NX200 is entirely identical to the CB200X while adding on a few features and a new name. It bears no major changes on the design front and continues to sport LED headlamps, LED indicators, and an X-shaped LED taillamp. The bike is available in three colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

2 Honda NX200: Engine The major change with the new Honda NX200 is the updated 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine which is now compliant with the OBD-2B norms. This fuel-injected motor is capable of churning out 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It comes paired with a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

3 Honda NX200: Hardware There are no changes to the NX200’s chassis and cycle parts. The bike is built around a diamond-type frame with USD front forks and a rear monoshock which is pre-load adjustable. The NX200 comes riding on 17-inch alloys fitted with a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

4 Honda NX200: New TFT Display Among the feature upgrades included with the 2025 Honda NX200 is the new 4.2-inch TFT display. It features Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync compatibility, allowing for navigation, media controls, and call/SMS alerts. It can be controlled by a four-way switchgear positioned on the left-hand side of the handlebar.

5 Honda NX200: Updated feature-list While the older CB200X featured single-channel ABS, the NX200 provides an improved safety net with dual-channel ABS. The bike further features switchable traction control and a USB Type-C charging port.

