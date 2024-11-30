5 checks before taking delivery of your new scooter

Purchasing and owning a new scooter is cause for celebration, but it is important to keep your composure before taking delivery. Every vehicle purchase requires a thorough inspection both before and after taking delivery, and buyers need to stay on the lookout for potential issues that may plague their ownership experience. If you are buying a new scooter, here are five crucial checks that you must do before taking delivery:

1 Body inspection: Before finalising your purchase of a scooter, it's essential to carry out a thorough physical inspection. Start by assessing the body for any dents, discolouration, broken lights, or scratches. Next, take a close look at the clutch, brake, and fuel tank to check for any irregularities or leaks. Be on the lookout for paint imperfections like orange peel or overspray as well. Finally, don’t forget to examine the handlebars for any defects and ensure that the steering operates smoothly.

2 Features and accessories: When inspecting your scooter’s onboard accessories and features, it is important to pay close attention to the dashboard and instruments. Check and ensure that all warning lights on the instrument console and the gauges are in proper working order. If your scooter facilitates smartphone integration and navigation, ensure these function as intended. If you have added optional accessories from the factory, check if these are fitted and functioning as they should.

3 Tyres: Tyres are important as vehicle components and can make or break your experience. Check for the right tyre size and specifications for your scooter and verify with the dealership before taking delivery. There have been cases in the past where dealers have swapped out tyres for delivery. At the same time, inquire about the type of tyres you are getting and the specific conditions they are meant to be used for. The owner's handbook will provide this information but it is better to have an idea beforehand and get different ones if needed.

4 Engine and battery health: Inspect the working condition of your scooter’s engine and verify the battery is functioning properly without any leakage or corrosion. Check the engine oil and fluids for their level, colour, and consistency. Start up the engine and keep it idling so that you can check for unusual sounds or vibrations.

5 Documentation and warranty: Lastly, it is important to ensure that you have all the required documentation. Pay attention to the warranty terms and conditions and the duration of the warranty. Check the vehicle’s registration and insurance details and ensure the owner’s manual is included and complete.

