electric vehicles





The Beijing based Ninebot Inc acquired Segway in 2015. After the acquisition, Bird started offering a wide range of products like the original Segway, Ninebot Kick scooter, Ninebot Mini Pro, Ninebot GoKart, Ninebot Drifter, Ninebot E1 and Bird E-bike. The company will be launching new vehicles like Bird Electric Scooter and Bird Cruiser soon. It has also entered into a technical collaboration with Haima New Engery, a Chinese company, to produce electric cars.



Bird electric scooter will be launched in Delhi NCR first. Bird Electric is planning to launch the e-scooter in tier 1 and tier 2 cities in a gradual manner. Bird Electric claims that the e-scooter will be premium but affordable and suitable for the Indian roads. The company is looking for technical collaboration with reputed manufacturers of electric vehicles .



Bird Cruiser is the moped scooter variant from the company. It comes with a range of 50 kilometers per single charge. With the pedal assist, the range can further go up to 105 kilometers for this moped scooter. Pre-booking for an amount of Rs 500 is open for bird electric scooter. scooters, self-balancing rollerblades, and motorized scooters. Segway is an American Company manufacturing two-wheeled personal transporters. It was founded by inventor Dean Kamen in 1999.The Beijing based Ninebot Inc acquired Segway in 2015. After the acquisition, Bird started offering a wide range of products like the original Segway, Ninebot Kick scooter, Ninebot Mini Pro, Ninebot GoKart, Ninebot Drifter, Ninebot E1 and Bird E-bike. The company will be launching new vehicles like Bird Electric Scooter and Bird Cruiser soon. It has also entered into a technical collaboration with Haima New Engery, a Chinese company, to produce electric cars.Bird electric scooter will be launched in Delhi NCR first. Bird Electric is planning to launch the e-scooter in tier 1 and tier 2 cities in a gradual manner. Bird Electric claims that the e-scooter will be premium but affordable and suitable for the Indian roads. The company is looking for technical collaboration with reputed manufacturers ofBird Cruiser is the moped scooter variant from the company. It comes with a range of 50 kilometers per single charge. With the pedal assist, the range can further go up to 105 kilometers for this moped scooter. Pre-booking for an amount of Rs 500 is open for bird electric scooter. Bird Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Bird Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Bird ES1+ ₹ 60,000

...Read More

Read Less

Bird Electric has been in India for the last ten years providing personal mobility devices. It is a subsidiary of Bird Group and theprovided by Bird Electric are present in 400 cities of the world.The company is an exclusive distributor of Segway personal transporter vehicles like self-balancing