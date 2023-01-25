HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Responds To Scooter Accident After Front Wheel Breaks; Rider Recovering

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering

Ola Electric has issued a statement in light of a recent incident wherein the customer suffered serious injuries and had to be admitted to the ICU following an accident on the S1 Pro electric scooter. Responding to the complaint made by the victim’s husband, Samkit Parmar, Ola Electric said that this was a case of a very high impact road accident. The company also claimed it has extended “all necessary support to the family." The victim’s husband has since deleted the original tweet.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 19:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The victim's husband put out a tweet alleging the Ola S1 scooter's front wheel broke
The victim's husband put out a tweet alleging the Ola S1 scooter's front wheel broke
The victim's husband put out a tweet alleging the Ola S1 scooter's front wheel broke
The victim's husband put out a tweet alleging the Ola S1 scooter's front wheel broke

In the now deleted tweet, Pawar alleged that the front wheel broke out of the suspension throwing the victim in the front. The incident took place last week. The tweet garnered massive attention on social media with other users recalling their incidents of defects with the S1 electric scooter.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters users to soon get same-day service

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Storm 125 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In its statement, Ola Electric said, Our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high impact road accident. We are in touch with the customer and have extended all necessary support to the family. We are happy to share that the rider is safe and recovering. At Ola, vehicle safety & quality standards are of the highest priority. The Ola S1 Pro is built with an uncompromising attention to quality in all aspects and has been rigorously tested over 5 million kms across challenging terrains and all weather conditions."

Pawar posted a follow up tweet on January 25, thanking Ola’s service and customer support team for their prompt response. The tweet read, “Last week, my wife met with an unfortunate road accident. She is doing much better now. Thanks to everyone who came fwd in support of me. Special thanks to @OlaElectric service & customer support teams for prompt response, constant support and empathy through our tough times."

Ola Electric also acknowledged previous incidents where customers complained about the front fork arm breaking, causing accidents. The company though called them isolated cases.

“We have more than 150,000 vehicles running on the road and we have observed this in extremely isolated cases of high impact accidents involving the front fork arm, which is designed with a factor of safety that is 80% higher than typical loads encountered on vehicles," the statement further read.

Furthermore, Ola Electric has invited its customers for a check-up at its service network to identify any potential issues.

Concluding its statement, Ola wrote, “We sincerely urge everyone to strictly follow road safety protocols, always wear a good quality helmet and avoid riding on public roads without a valid driving license."

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 19:30 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Ola S Pro Ola Electric
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city