Ola Electric launches Roadster series, showcases future plans at Sankalp 2024

Ola Electric just wrapped up this year’s edition of its annual event - Sankalp 2024 - and with it, the company launched its first three electric motorcycles under the new Roadster series. These e-motorcycles were launched as part of a larger tech exhibit at the Sankalp 2024, and the starting price of the series has been revealed to be ₹74,999 (ex-showroom).

There are three variants of the Roadster that are available – Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. Each variant comes with differing battery pack options and power figures, with the Roadster Pro being positioned as the high-performance variant of the bunch. While deliveries of the Roadster X and the Roadster are scheduled to commence from January 2025, the Roadster Pro is slated for Diwali that year.

Further exhibits

Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024. The company announced two new e-scooter lineups alongside an addition to the existing S1 range.

This event further showcased the new Gen-3 platform for its electric two-wheelers. Ola Electric has confirmed that the company’s upcoming electric two-wheelers will be based on this platform. The company further unveiled a glimpse into the upcoming Gen-3 lineup, and while the range currently consists of only the S1 and its sub-variants, there are two more model ranges in the works. According to Ola Electric’s plans revealed at the Sankalp 2024, the company is planning to bring out the S2 and the S3 e-scooter model ranges. While the S1 range will receive a new addition, the S2 lineup will get three variants – S2 City, S2 Tourer, and S2 Sports. The S3 lineup is reserved for an adventurer and a tourer variant.

Also Read : Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at ₹74,999, bookings open

Ola Electric further brought out the MoveOS 5, the latest edition of the operating system behind its electric vehicles. The new software is aiming to bring a host of new features to Ola Maps, such as Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing, and Roadtrip Mode. The new OS additionally promises features such as Ola’s all-new Krutrim A.I.-powered voice assistant and TPMs.

Ola Electric additionally announced its own Lithium-ion cells which are being produced within the country and are going to be integrated into all Ola electric vehicles from 2026. These are called the Bharat 4680 cells and Ola has stated that these possess more than five times the energy in the standard 2170 form-factor cells which are currently used in most automobiles.

First Published Date: