HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Launches Roadster Series, Showcases Future Plans At Sankalp 2024

Ola Electric launches Roadster series, showcases future plans at Sankalp 2024

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2024, 18:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola Electric launched its first three electric motorcycles under the Roadster series at Sankalp 2024, with starting prices at ₹74,999. The company al
...
Ola Electric
Ola Electric launched its new e-motorcycle series called the Roadster at the annual Sankalp event, alongside a series of announcements about future plans, MoveOS 5, and the new Gen-3 platform for electric two-wheelers.
Ola Electric
Ola Electric launched its new e-motorcycle series called the Roadster at the annual Sankalp event, alongside a series of announcements about future plans, MoveOS 5, and the new Gen-3 platform for electric two-wheelers.

Ola Electric just wrapped up this year’s edition of its annual event - Sankalp 2024 - and with it, the company launched its first three electric motorcycles under the new Roadster series. These e-motorcycles were launched as part of a larger tech exhibit at the Sankalp 2024, and the starting price of the series has been revealed to be 74,999 (ex-showroom).

There are three variants of the Roadster that are available – Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. Each variant comes with differing battery pack options and power figures, with the Roadster Pro being positioned as the high-performance variant of the bunch. While deliveries of the Roadster X and the Roadster are scheduled to commence from January 2025, the Roadster Pro is slated for Diwali that year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹89,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Diamondhead (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
Lectrix Lxs 3.0 (HT Auto photo)
Lectrix LXS 3.0
MaxSpeed Icon54 kmph
₹96,990
Compare
Hero Electric Ae-29 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched

Further exhibits

Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup
Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024. The company announced two new e-scooter lineups alongside an addition to the existing S1 range.
Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup
Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024. The company announced two new e-scooter lineups alongside an addition to the existing S1 range.

This event further showcased the new Gen-3 platform for its electric two-wheelers. Ola Electric has confirmed that the company’s upcoming electric two-wheelers will be based on this platform. The company further unveiled a glimpse into the upcoming Gen-3 lineup, and while the range currently consists of only the S1 and its sub-variants, there are two more model ranges in the works. According to Ola Electric’s plans revealed at the Sankalp 2024, the company is planning to bring out the S2 and the S3 e-scooter model ranges. While the S1 range will receive a new addition, the S2 lineup will get three variants – S2 City, S2 Tourer, and S2 Sports. The S3 lineup is reserved for an adventurer and a tourer variant.

Also Read : Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at 74,999, bookings open 

Ola Electric further brought out the MoveOS 5, the latest edition of the operating system behind its electric vehicles. The new software is aiming to bring a host of new features to Ola Maps, such as Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing, and Roadtrip Mode. The new OS additionally promises features such as Ola’s all-new Krutrim A.I.-powered voice assistant and TPMs.

Ola Electric additionally announced its own Lithium-ion cells which are being produced within the country and are going to be integrated into all Ola electric vehicles from 2026. These are called the Bharat 4680 cells and Ola has stated that these possess more than five times the energy in the standard 2170 form-factor cells which are currently used in most automobiles.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 18:18 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola Roadster Ola S1

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.