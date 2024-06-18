HT Auto
Oben Rorr e-bike launched in Delhi at 1.10 lakh, gets a 40,000 price cut

Oben Rorr e-bike launched in Delhi at 1.10 lakh, gets a 40,000 price cut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2024, 18:56 PM
  • The Oben Rorr is a substantial discount for the first 100 customers in Delhi as its showrooms in the city go live.
Oben Rorr Delhi Showroom
The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is ₹40,000 cheaper for the first 100 customers in Delhi as part of an introductory offer
Oben Rorr Delhi Showroom
The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is ₹40,000 cheaper for the first 100 customers in Delhi as part of an introductory offer

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Oben Electric expanded operations into Delhi recently and the company has announced an introductory price of 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi with state subsidy)) for its Rorr electric motorcycle. The Oben Rorr will be available at a 40,000 discount for the first 100 customers in Delhi. The company recently inaugurated its first showroom in the national capital located in Pitampura.

Oben Rorr Price Cut

As part of the promotional offer for Delhi, customers in the city will be able to get a substantial discount on the electric motorcycle. With the price drop, the Oben Rorr gets more affordable than the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo, and the like in the e-bike segment, albeit for a limited period. The announcement aims to reward early adopters of the e-bike in Delhi, further encouraging more buyers to come check out the e-motorcycle.

Also Read : Oben Electric expands operations to 3 new markets, to open 50 showrooms in FY25

Oben Rorr Delhi Showroom
The Oben Rorr is powered by an 8 kWh battery pack promising 187 (IDC) range. The model has a top speed of 100 kmph
Oben Rorr Delhi Showroom
The Oben Rorr is powered by an 8 kWh battery pack promising 187 (IDC) range. The model has a top speed of 100 kmph

Commenting on the price cut for Delhi, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said, “The Oben Rorr is entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India, which makes it a truly Made in India electric motorcycle brand and entering the national capital New Delhi marks a pivotal moment in the journey of Oben Electric. When we initially launched the Oben Rorr, Delhi led the way in positive customer response, indicating its importance as a key market for us. Our success in Bengaluru and other regions has laid a strong foundation, and we are poised to replicate and exceed that success in Delhi. Our eco-friendly product line aligns seamlessly with Delhi’s sustainability ambitions, and we are committed to delivering quality and reliability to discerning riders. By setting new benchmarks of excellence, driving innovation, and ensuring superior customer satisfaction, we are confident in solidifying our position as a leader in India's EV industry."

Oben Rorr Specifications

The Oben Rorr comes equipped with an 8 kWh electric motor promising a range of 187 km (IDC) on a single charge. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph.

Oben is betting big on Delhi-NCR to be its next big market with as many as 12 showrooms and service centres planned across the region in the next year. At present, the company is operating in Bengaluru, its home market, while it recently announced new showrooms in Pune, Maharashtra, as well as Kochi and Trivandrum, Kerala. The company has a total of eight showrooms operational across cities and plans to expand to 50 outlets across 12 cities by the end of the year.

18 Jun 2024, 18:56 PM IST
