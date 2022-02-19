HT Auto
Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999

The Meraki S7 by Ninety One Cycles comes equipped with a Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset and offers a 5-Mode Pedal Assist.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 10:41 AM
The Meraki S7 has been priced at ₹34,999 and competes with the other electric cycles in the market including the Hero Lectro's F2i.
The Meraki S7 has been priced at ₹34,999 and competes with the other electric cycles in the market including the Hero Lectro's F2i.

Ninety One Cycles has launched the new Meraki S7 electric cycle in the Indian market. The bike has been priced at 34,999 and competes with the other electric cycles in the market including the Hero Lectro's F2i. 

The Meraki S7 by Ninety One Cycles comes equipped with a Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset and offers a 5-Mode Pedal Assist.

Some other key features on the battery-powered cycle include its smart LCD with speed indication, 160mm disc brakes, and hi-traction Nylon Tyres. 

(Also Read: Hero Lectro F2i review: Premium electric cycle for adventure riders)

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led E-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 kms per day. . We are among the few players in the industry, who are driving product innovation and we are confident that the addition of the all-new Meraki S7 will strengthen the E-bike portfolio and further enhance customer experience. The lock and key make it tamper-proof whereas E-brakes and throttle will enable safety and comfort."

Meanwhile, the company said that it has closed its Series A funding of ~US$ 30 million from marquee investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures. The ecycle maker further said that raised capital will be used to strengthen its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

(Also Read: Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445)

Vishal Chopra, Co-Founder and Head of Digital, Ninety One said, “Our products resonate with the aspirations of India’s millennials and Gen-Z.  At Ninety One, our focus has always been on disrupting the bicycle and E-bike category through new-age platforms and building a deep brand connection with our consumers. We have been investing in our omnichannel capabilities by making it seamless for our consumers to discover, consider and purchase Ninety One products across our digital (website and marketplaces) and offline channels."

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Ninety One Cycles ecycles electric cycles EV EV Mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

