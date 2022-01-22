Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at ₹49,445

Nexzu Bazinga e-cycles comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.

Nexzu Mobility, the homegrown e-mobility brand, has recently announced the roll out of its portfolio of e-cycles for the Indian market. The company has introduced the new long-range e-cycle called Bazinga.

The new Bazinga range of e-cycles start from the price tag of ₹49,445 for the base trim while the higher-spec and Bazinga Cargo e-cycle is priced at ₹ ₹51,525.

The company claims that its unisex e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. With its sturdy built, the e-cycle is also capable of carrying up to 15 kg load.

The firm alsconveyed that the official bookings have commenced already and while the deliveries will begin sometime in February this year.

Nexzu Mobility claims that its new Bazinga range comprises ‘fitness-focused e-cycles’ and the brand has also collaborated with Zest Money to ease the buying process of the customers and it has also rolled out easy payment options to make the buying process much easier.

“With the launch, the brand aims to encourage e-mobility, positively impacting people's lives and contributing to a more sustainable future," the company said in a recent press note sent.

