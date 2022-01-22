HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445

Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445

Nexzu Bazinga e-cycles comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2022, 06:09 PM
Nexzu Bazinga e-cycles comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.
Nexzu Bazinga e-cycles comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.

Nexzu Mobility, the homegrown e-mobility brand, has recently announced the roll out of its portfolio of e-cycles for the Indian market. The company has introduced the new long-range e-cycle called Bazinga.

The new Bazinga range of e-cycles start from the price tag of 49,445 for the base trim while the higher-spec and Bazinga Cargo e-cycle is priced at 51,525.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Avon E Plus (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Plus
₹ 21,735 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Lite (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Lite
₹ 23,364 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Mate (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Mate
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Scoot (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Scoot
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avan Motors Avan Trend E (HT Auto photo)
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
₹ 56,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹ 60,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: What makes e-cycles an efficient mobility solution?)

The company claims that its unisex e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. With its sturdy built, the e-cycle is also capable of carrying up to 15 kg load.

The firm alsconveyed that the official bookings have commenced already and while the deliveries will begin sometime in February this year.

(Also Read: Pune-based startup sells 1200 e-cycles in less than a month of launch)

Nexzu Mobility claims that its new Bazinga range comprises ‘fitness-focused e-cycles’ and the brand has also collaborated with Zest Money to ease the buying process of the customers and it has also rolled out easy payment options to make the buying process much easier.

“With the launch, the brand aims to encourage e-mobility, positively impacting people's lives and contributing to a more sustainable future," the company said in a recent press note sent.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2022, 06:09 PM IST
TAGS: Bazinga Bazinga cycles Bazinga ecycles electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at ₹49,445
Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445
Skoda Kushaq SUV doesn't come with ORVMs anymore. Here's why
Skoda Kushaq SUV doesn't come with ORVMs anymore. Here's why
Volkswagen, Bosch partner for industrial production of EV battery cells
Volkswagen, Bosch partner for industrial production of EV battery cells
Car-buyer backlash looms as automakers pursue software riches
Car-buyer backlash looms as automakers pursue software riches
This Toyota SUV has a four-year long waiting period
This Toyota SUV has a four-year long waiting period

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city