In the last few years, e-cycles are garnering pretty good attention. Like the rest of the world, in India too the e-cycles have been witnessing a surge in demand as a lifestyle product, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic. At very first glance, an e-cycle appears like a regular bicycle, but there are deeper technologies than just a linear transportation medium.

The e-cycles are not only introducing a new segment of lifestyle products in the two-wheeler transport market but promoting electric mobility as well. The e-cycles are becoming the face of urban commuting, more convenient than conventional bicycles.

The electric motors and powerful batteries that help in boosting the rides with electric assist, make these e-cycles different than conventional bicycles. This technology helps in expanding the mobility range for the rider, in a zero-emission manner. e-cycles bring the comfort and convenience of personal mobility at an even cheaper rate than public transport, which means it brings the best of both worlds.

So what makes e-cycles an efficient mobility solution? Here are the reasons.