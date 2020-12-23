Pune-based startup sells 1200 e-cycles in less than a month of launch

Pune-based EV startup EMotorad (EM) on Wednesday announced that it has completely sold out the first batch of its flagship product EMX e-cycle within 45 days of launch 'through massive pre-bookings'. The firm announced that 1,200 units of e-cycles have been sold out till date. EMotorad says that it is now gearing up for the production of the second lot of e-cycles.

In a press note sent recently, the startup announced that it targets to tie up with 100 dealers across the country and will majorly focus on tier 1, 2 cities and major towns in the first quarter of the upcoming year. It further announced that its second product T-REX will make its market debut in January next year. “Our annual target for the coming FY 2021 is to sell 12,000 e-cycles and shift people towards electric mobility. With the majority of spare parts being sourced and manufactured in the country, we want to support PM’s mission of making India Atmanirbhar," informs Kunal Gupta, CEO, EMotorad.

(Also Read: Motovolt Mobility launches India's first fleet of smart e-cycles)

The startup said that it is planning to shake hands with tour and travel agencies across India or guided e-cycle tours for bike enthusiasts in order to boost the travel industry. “With Tata Chemicals bringing in high-end capabilities to manufacture lithium Ion batteries in India, this will not only boost EV brands like us but also boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative," Gupta adds.

(Also Read: KTM cycles to enter Indian space, range to cost between ₹30,000 and ₹10 lakh)

EM plans to launch a smartphone application that will enable the user to track the location of the e-bike. In addition to that, the user will also be able to keep track of its overall performance.