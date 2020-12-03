KTM cycles to enter Indian space, range to cost between 30,000 and 10 lakh

KTM cycles will now be available in India to tap into the rapidly expanding bicycle space in the country that has seen a renaissance of sorts in recent months, especially during the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. AlphaVector, an Indian consumer bicycle brand, on Thursday announced it has partnered with KTM and will now be the exclusive distributor of its cycles here.

The KTM cycles to be sold by AlphaVector in India will be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹10 lakh. It says that the KTM cycles will help it to further bolster its offerings in the country after the recent launch of the Meraki cycle. The idea is also to introduce millennials and Gen-Z to an active lifestyle. "Cycling in India has seen a paradigm shift and is evolving at a tremendous pace. The premium segment is witnessing traction with people adopting cycling as a lifestyle especially in the metro cities," said Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO at AlphaVector.

KTM is also likely to benefit from the partnership because of this growing demand for premium cycles. "For 56 years, we bleed orange. KTM Bike Industries keep the highest standard of making bikes and never stop exploring. It's our pleasure to partner with AlphaVector to introduce our prime bike to Indian market," said Johanna Urkauf, MD at KTM Bike Industries.

AlphaVector now expects 75% of the demand for the premium segment coming from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad. With a presence in over 350 cities in India, the company - with its omnichannel business model - stands poised to ensure that the KTM products planned for buyers here could make the most of this new trend of workout and lifestyle cycling.



