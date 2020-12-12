Motovolt Mobility launches India's first fleet of smart e-cycles

Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd, an electric mobility company, today launched India's first fleet of smart e-cycles under the brand name Motovolt. The Indomitable icon of Tennis world, Leander Paes launched the Motovolt Smart e-cycle range in the presence of Mr Tushar Choudhary, Founder Director, Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd & Executive Director, HimadriSpeciality Chemical Ltd at METRO Wholesale store in Kolkata.

Motovolt e-cycles are designed to be reliable and efficient by taking into consideration riders' comfort and riding conditions. This ensures best in class comfort and product durability. In addition to this, the batteries and the electric drive unit have also been indigenously designed to provide long life and consistent performance. The Motovolt range of products are available with smartphone-based connected features that are one of a kind in this category.

" Motovolt Bicycles are not only for niche costumers but also find mainstream adoption. The price range of the products along with accessories would be within ₹25000/- to ₹40000/- with options of customizing as per the need. We are creating a movement for a smarter and cleaner world. The exciting range of products and accessories will be available across both physical and digital channels. For offline sales we have tied up with METRO Cash & Carry India for being our Partner for product display, promotion and selling, across all their stores in India," said Mr Tushar Choudhary, Founder Director, Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Motovolt will invest ₹100 crore in the first phase. The company has a manufacturing unit and a world-class R&D product testing facility in Kolkata and an engineering design & prototype unit in Bengaluru. Motovolt aims to cater to both B2B & B2C segments their range of customised products.

Motovolt unveiled four variants of the e-cycles today. HUM is a first of its kind multi-utility cycle, which is also directed for e-commerce & last-mile delivery. KIVO STANDARD & KIVO EASY are a smart & stylish ride ideal both for work & leisure commute. ICE is a unique bicycle which is small and foldable, perfect for the casual cyclists seeking a minimalist and contemporary design. All the products will be connected by IOT and will be powered by Smart Lithium-Ion Batteries and Intelligent Battery Management System (BMS). Motovolt also offers a range of over thirty accessories to customize the cycles as per usage and need. Also, the e-cycles will be connected through iOS & Android based mobile application "Motovolt" which will give the owners information about total distance covered, health of e-cycle, monitor cycle performance, providing over air updates, update on maintenance among other features.

"Environment-friendly EV Technology is the future of transport. Cycling, I personally feel, helps you maintain your fitness while also contributing to sustainability. With the launch of this new and exciting range of smart e-cycles from Motovolt, people are getting unmatched international standard riding experience. So, Let's Go Electric," said ace Tennis player, Leander Paes.

"At METRO, we are committed towards creating a positive impact on the environment by constantly striving to adopt sustainable practices and lower our ecological footprints. Our association with Motovolt for their range of e-cycles is towards a common goal of nurturing a sustainable ecosystem for the future generation. To promote this range of e-cycle, we have introduced a new category for our health and environment-conscious customers, and the range will soon be made available across our network of 28 stores." says Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India.

"The e-commerce sector/food delivery sector is largely dependent on bikes &scooters with a section of regular bicycles as their last mile delivery options. Rising fuel costs, regular maintenance cost make the last mile an expensive affair. Switching to e-cycles will benefit this sector immensely," added Mr Choudhary.





