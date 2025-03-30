HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles New Kinetic E Luna Electric Moped Design Patented In India, Launch Likely During Festive Season

New Kinetic e-Luna electric moped design patented, launch likely during festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2025, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new version of the Kinetic e-Luna electric moped is expected to come as an electric vehicle offering last-mile mobility to the rural markets as well as in the logistics segment.
Kinetic e-Luna
The new Kinetic e-Luna would come with a design philosophy similar to the current model.
Kinetic e-Luna
The new Kinetic e-Luna would come with a design philosophy similar to the current model.

Kinetic is gearing up to launch the updated version of e-Luna in India in a few months. The automaker has registered the design patent for the upcoming updated version of the electric moped. Kinetic Luna has been one of the popular mopeds in the country, offering last-mile mobility for many riders as well as to the logistics sector. The Kinetic e-Luna comes as a fully electric version of that and the company is now ready to offer an updated model.

The patent of the new Kinetic e-Luna reveals the electric moped will come with a design that is in line with the internal combustion engine-propelled version. However, there will be some EV-specific design elements as well. The new Kinetic e-Luna comes with the squarish headlamp, a small tab-like fully digital instrument cluster.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kinetic Green E-luna (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green e-Luna
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹69,990
Compare
View Offers
Okinawa Dual (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Dual
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹58,992
Compare
View Offers
Shema Tuff (HT Auto photo)
Shema Tuff
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹79,655
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Xl Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS XL EV
₹60,000 - 70,000
Alert Me When Launched
Komaki Xgt Cat 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
MaxSpeed Icon63 kmph
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Detel Ev Veeru (HT Auto photo)
Detel EV Veeru
MaxSpeed Icon25 km
₹70,000
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

While it is not clear where the battery pack is located, there is a large box placed between the rider's seat and the handlebar. Inside that box, there could be a new battery pack, which would increase the overall riding range of the electric moped. However, Kinetic has not revealed anything officially so far. In a nutshell, the upcoming e-Luna looks exactly like the one that is on sale currently in the Indian market.

On the powertrain front, the current Kinetic e-Luna is powered by a 2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 110 kilometres on a single charge. However, with an additional battery pack, which is likely to be available with the new model, the updated Kinetic e-Luna would be able to run up to 200 kilometres on a full charge. It will be interesting to see if the additional battery pack in the new e-Luna comes as a removable one or not. The current model is capable of running at a top speed of 50 kmph and it takes four hours to be charged fully.

Kinetic has not revealed any launch plan for the new e-Luna. However, expect it to hit the market sometime around the festive season this year.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2025, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: Kinetic E Luna Kinetic E Luna electric scooter EV electric mobility electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.