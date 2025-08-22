HT Auto
MG starts deliveries of its most expensive car in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2025, 15:45 pm
  • MG Motor's luxury division, MG SELECT, delivered eight Cyberster electric roadsters in Bengaluru, marking a significant event for the model in India.

MG Motor’s luxury division, MG SELECT, has delivered eight units of its all-electric roadster, the Cyberster, to customers in Bengaluru. The handovers took place at the recently opened Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre on Lavelle Road, marking one of the first large-scale customer deliveries of the model in India.

Present at the event was Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India, who highlighted the company’s entry into the luxury segment through MG SELECT. “The Cyberster reflects our focus on performance-driven design and distinctive experiences for customers," he said.

The Cyberster is the fastest MG produced to date, featuring a dual-motor system that generates 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and offers a claimed range of 580 km on a 77 kWh battery. The two-seater convertible also incorporates design elements such as scissor doors, LED lighting, and a tech-focused cabin.

Also Read : MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review

Globally, MG offers a rear-wheel drive version with a smaller 64 kWh battery, delivering 295 bhp and a slightly improved range of 519 km.

Directors of Aiconic Automobiles Bengaluru, Sanjay Shroff and Gurjit Singh, described the new centre as more than a showroom, positioning it as a space where enthusiasts can engage with MG’s evolving line-up in an art gallery–style setting.

With the Bengaluru deliveries, MG SELECT continues to expand its footprint in India. The company currently operates 14 experience centres across 13 cities.

Key Features of the MG Cyberster

Inside the cabin, the Cyberster is equipped with two 7-inch digital displays alongside a 10.25-inch central infotainment screen. The interiors use a mix of suede and vegan leather upholstery, while comfort is enhanced with dual-zone climate control, a PM 2.5 air filter, and a premium Bose sound system.

The sporty layout includes bucket-style performance seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls, and a rotary selector for launch control. Paddle shifters are provided to fine-tune regenerative braking levels.

On the engineering side, chassis development was overseen by former Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, while Brembo brakes help bring the car to a halt from 100 km/h in just 33 metres. Safety kit includes Level 2 ADAS, a Driver Monitoring System, multiple airbags, ESC, and a reinforced body structure with a Side Stability Factor (SSF) of 1.83 for rollover protection.

Pricing and Warranty

The MG Cyberster is priced at 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can place bookings online or at MG SELECT centres across 13 Indian cities. Each purchase includes a portable 3.3 kW charger, a 7.4 kW wall-box charger with installation, a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, and a three-year/unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2025, 15:45 pm IST
TAGS: JSW MG Motor India Cyberster MG Motor India electric vehicles EV electric cars

