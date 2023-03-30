HT Auto
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is all set to debut next month on April 17 at Auto Shanghai in China. The German luxury car brand teased the SUV before its launch in China. The SUV comes as the first-ever all-electric car from the Maybach division of Mercedes-Benz. The lone teaser image doesn't reveal much about the car, but with the spyshots already out, there's not much of a mystery about the EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 14:21 PM
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from the Maybach division.
The teaser image hints the upcoming electric SUV will come as a large one. It is expected to come much similar looking to the non-Maybach EQS SUV. It would get sleek chrome trims around the greenhouse. The Maybach-badged EQS SUV would come with stylish touches similar to the other luxed-up Mercedes cars.

Also Read : New Porsche Cayenne's cabin is a tech geek's paradise; comes with three screens

It could get vertical slats on the lower bumper opening, similar to the grilles visible on the Maybach S-Class and GLS. The SUV gets a hood ornament, which is not visible on the electric car under the sheet in the teaser image.

Expect the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV's interior to shine as well, just like the exterior. The auto manufacturer is expected to cram the Maybach model with finest materials and every bit of technology possible. Expect it to get just two seats in the second row to maximize the comfort for the occupants.

Speaking about the powertrain details, the upcoming SUV is expected to get more power under its hood compared to the EQS 580 SUV. The EQS 580 electric car will feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that is capable of churning out around 536 hp of peak power and 858 Nm of torque. The EQS 580 is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 4.6 seconds. Expect the upcoming EQS 680 to be able to achieve that target in a similar timeframe. The EQS 580 is able to run around 458 km distance on a single charge owing to its 107.8 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 14:21 PM IST
