New Porsche Cayenne's cabin is a tech geek's paradise; comes with three screens

Porsche Cayenne is all set to get a revamped look when the German luxury high-performance car brand launches the updated iteration of the SUV on April 18. Ahead of the car's debut, the automaker has revealed the interior of the new Porsche Cayenne, and it looks very exciting with an overhauled appearance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 11:53 AM
New Porsche Cayenne SUV is all set to debut on April 18 with significant design and feature updates.
What's most interesting is that the new Porsche Cayenne SUV has three digital displays integrated into the dashboard. The displays are connected and cover the entire width of the dashboard. While the display right in front of the driver comes in the form of the instrument cluster and shows vital information about the car's systems, the centre console sports an infotainment display. The screen in front of the front passenger appears to be for entertainment purposes.

Porsche says the 12.3-inch rectangular display at the centre dominates the dashboard. It claims to support Siri's voice commands to operate vehicle functions and gets online connected navigation as a standard feature. Once stationary, the occupants can stream video on this display, which is quite a similar feature to the Tesla cars. A new control panel for the HVAC system is there underneath this large screen, which gets a glass surface over a black panel. It comes with a touch recognition system with haptic feedback capability. It also gets physical control switches and a volume knob as well.

The updated Porsche Cayenne gets a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with a curved screen, contrasting with the analogue tachometer at the centre. Porsche claims that depending on the vehicle's specifications, the driver can select up to seven different display modes. The automaker claims the views include a simplified layout focusing on essential information. Also, there is a Porsche traditional five-circle design.

Among other features, there is a cooled and inductive charging pod that comes as a standard feature. Porsche Cayenne gets dual USB Type C ports in the front storage compartment, with two more on the rear centre console. The revised HVAC control layout and mobile device charging pad resulted in the relocation of the gear shifter. The gear shifter has been relocated to the right of the steering wheel, between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.

The upcoming new Porsche Cayenne will arrive with a redesigned steering wheel that looks similar to the current 911. It gets horizontal spokes with multifunction controls on them. The buttons and wheels offer toggling functionality between the instrument cluster and the optional head-up display. It also gets a stalk on the lower left for operating the cruise control. Apart from that, there is a dial on the right side for changing drive modes.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Cayenne Luxury car sportscar luxury SUV
