Lamborghini Revuelto unveiled with over 1,000 hp, replaces Aventador

Lamborghini has finally bid goodbye to the Aventador and replaced it with Revuelto, their new flagship offering. Everything about the Revuelto is new, the exterior, the interior, the chassis and even the powertrain. However, Lamborghini has retained its iconic edgy design language and the Revuelto is still powered by a naturally aspirated V12 powertrain but with a plug-in hybrid system with three electric motors.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM
Lamborghini Revuelto retains its edgy and sharp design language.
Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-new 6.5-litre V12 that puts out 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The new engine is lighter by 17 kg when compared to the V12 on the Aventador. It weighs just 218 kg.

The engine is now mated to a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that is mounted transversely so it is positioned behind the internal combustion engine.

The interior of Lamborghini Revuelto is also all-new.
The engine is also mated to three electric motors. There are two on the front axle and one on the gearbox. This means that the Lamborghini Revuelto is all-wheel drive. There is no traditional reverse gear. Instead, the front electric motors act as the reverse gear and they also enable torque vectoring.

Powering the electric motors is a 3.8 kWh battery pack which is positioned between the centre console. The rear motor also acts as a starter motor and generator. The battery pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to fully charge. The V12 engine can charge that battery pack in just six minutes.

The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

Also Read : Urus S, Lamborghini’s new entry-level SUV to replace Urus, to launch in India

In terms of design, the Lamborghini Revuelto continues to have a low-slung aggressive stance. There are many ‘Y’ elements throughout the exterior. For instance, the LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels, air intakes and LED tail lamps as well. A thing that stands out is that there is no engine cover so anyone can just walk up to the vehicle and can watch that glorious V12.

The interior has also been redone. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel that can be used to control the drive modes of the vehicle. Speaking of driving modes, 13 to choose from. The interior also gets ‘Y’ shaped elements. Lamborghini is using three screens, the first one is the driver's digital display, there is a touchscreen infotainment system and the new one is in front of the passenger.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Revuelto
