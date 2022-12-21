HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQS gets special shades and personalisation options. Details here

Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship electric sedan has received nine different exterior colour options and five separate shades of Nappa leather for those customers who want to make their car look distinctive. The fresh range of exterior and interior personalisation options comes from the automaker's Manufaktur wing. The German luxury car brand has said that these nine different exterior paint options are Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue.

By: HT Auto Desk
21 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM
The automaker also said that the Manufaktur Interior Package offers upgrades for the EQS cabin with more premium materials. The options include front and rear seats in Nappa leather with diamond quilting. The Nappa leather for the seats comes available in five different colour options - Rose Grey, Deep White, Yach Blue, Tobacco Brown and Mystic Red.

Also Read : Mercedes EQS 580, first-drive review

Besides the seats, the sedan also gets the same high-quality material for the steering wheel, door panel armrests, centre console and lower section of the instrument cluster. Also, the floor mats too get Nappa leather around the edges. Other interior personalisation elements include illuminated door sill plates and the Manufaktur logo in chrome on the centre console.

The German luxury car brand offers a trimmed interior personalisation package for those customers who don't want to opt for the full package. The trimmed package is known as Emblem Package. This one comes available with the standard cabin with black seat upholstery and black carpet. This package also includes Mercedes-Benz star embroidery on the head cushions and floor mats.

The opulent sedan has received these personalisation options offered by the Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur in European markets initially. It is unknown if the car brand will offer these personalisation elements in other markets as well.

The automaker launched the EQS sedan in the Indian market earlier this year. Priced between 1.55 crore and 2.45 crore (ex-showroom) in India, the electric sedan is claimed to run an 857 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 210 kmph. The sedan is available in two different trims - EQS 580 4Matic and EQS 53 4Matic Plus AMG.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz EQS luxury car electric car electric vehicle
