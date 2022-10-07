HT Auto
In pics: Mercedes EQS 580, first-drive review

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first locally-assembled luxury EV in India. India is also only the second country, after Germany, where this EV is being assembled.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2022, 11:25 AM
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
