In pics: Mercedes EQS 580, first-drive review
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first locally-assembled luxury EV in India. India is also only the second country, after Germany, where this EV is being assembled.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at ₹2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
First Published Date: 07 Oct 2022, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: EQS 580 Mercedes EQS
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS