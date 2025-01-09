Mercedes EQS 450 SUV launched with mega 122 kWh battery. But what's the range?

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday drove out the Mercedes EQS SUV 450 as part of its first of two launches of calendar year 2025, the other being the much-awaited G-Wagon 580. The Mercedes EQS 450 launch also comes close on the heels of the Mercedes EQS 580 that was driven out four months earlier, in September of 2024. While the seven-seater Mercedes EQS 580 was brought out at a price point of ₹1.41 crore and gets a 118 kWh battery pack, the five-seater version of the top-end, all-electric SUV has been priced at ₹1.28 crore (all prices are ex-showroom). The delivery of the EQS 450 electric SUV will start from February.

The Mercedes EQS 450 loses out on the third row of seats. However, the luxury electric SUV packs in a mammoth 122 kWh battery pack which offers a better claimed range of 820 kms per charge. It generates 355 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes says that while the EQS 580 is positioned for customers with large families, the EQS 450 is tailor-made for those who prioritise range over all else.

Not surprisingly, the 122 kWh battery pack inside the Mercedes EQS 450 is the largest for any electric car currently in the Indian market. But wait, there is more…

Also Read : Mercedes G Wagon goes electric. And it is now in India. Check specs and pricing

Mercedes EQS 450: Design highlights

Being a top-end Mercedes all-electric vehicle, the EQS 450 is quite the looker. In terms of proportions, it is marginally wider and microscopically taller than its three-row twin while having the same overall length. Losing the last row of seats means that the SUV shelters a fairly enormous cargo area of 651 litres.

But beyond mere numbers, the EQS 450 from Mercedes wants to underline its style elements in particular. There is not much to set it apart from the EQS 580 and so, it gets 21-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels, a massive closed front grille with the Mercedes tri-star, aero-illuminated running boards and high-performance LED lighting units at the front and at the back.

Mercedes EQS 450: Cabin highlights

Within the cabin too, there is not much to distinguish the EQS 450 from the EQS 580, except of course, the two rows of seating in the former. A Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, a mammoth Hyperscreen that is fast becoming a major pull factor within high-end models from the company, memory-controlled seat positions and Burmester 3D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos integration.

Mercedes EQS 450 vs rivals

The Mercedes EQS 450 is expected to extend the battle that the EQS 580 is already fighting against the likes of BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron although it may also be a bit of a threat to siblings like the engine-powered alternative in GLS and the EQE.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: