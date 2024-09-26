HT Auto
Should you buy Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV? Pros and cons explained

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 09:58 AM
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has a tough ask ahead of it - how to offer a very high level of luxury in the cabin, drive confident and still be free from emissions. As the German manufacturer continues its transition into an electric future, this particular model has the weight of incorporating everything Mercedes has been lauded for with everything Mercedes wants to be lauded for in the future. Does it work?
As a flagship all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS SUV will be locally assembled in India. This is interesting because India is the only market in the world - outside of the US - where this model will be locally produced. But what do all of these mean for you if you have been looking at going green without compromising on opulence?
Do not expect the mammoth road presence of the GLS. That is because while the EQS SUV is only marginally smaller on many counts, it is far more aerodynamic to help its range credentials. It may not have the bulk but does sport a handsome face that is proportioned to impress. The contour lines on the hood add a bit of extra character to the visual appeal of the EV. An AMG-spec closed radiator grille and some chrome additions to the lower half also look good.
The large dimensions of the EQS SUV is best judged from its side profile. Do not miss the charging flap located in the side rear section of the vehicle.
The Mercedes EQS SUV gets a clean rear profile with the tri-star logo, EQS 580 lettering and 4MATIC badge placed neatly here.
Inside the cabin is where Mercedes has gone above and beyond. Here is a closer look at the dashboard layout inside the Mercedes EQS SUV. A triple-screen unit may feel a bit too overwhelming but as a flagship, this model has to show off a bit, right? There are two upholstery colour options and the fit and finish of everything inside is extremely precise, very premium.
If you are buying the EQS SUV, chances are you would mostly spend time on the seats in the middle. And here is where Mercedes has devoted most of its focus and attention. Two 11.6-inch entertainment screens and a seven-inch tablet on the central armrest are just some of the key highlights here. There is also a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, panoramic sunroof, heating function, ambient lighting and a whole lot more. But while the front two seats get massage function, this is missing from the second-row seats.
The last-row seats inside the EQS SUV are too generic in comparison to anywhere else inside the cabin. While space and comfort are lacking, even getting in and out is a task.
The cargo area, thankfully, is decently big with all three rows of seats up. Split-fold the third-row seats to open up even more space.
At the core of the Mercedes EQS SUV is a 122 kWh battery pack that allows it to brag about a range of more than 800 kilometres. While a lot of factors impact the actual range of any EV, this is a seriously impressive number to start off with. 
With 858 Nm of torque, the EQS SUV is an enormously capable machine on the move. The response to throttle inputs is phenomenal regardless of which drive mode is engaged while the stability at high speeds is mighty impressive as well.
Notice the front and rear wheels turning in opposite directions? This is the rear-wheel steering system which allows the EQS SUV to take tight turns and corners more effectively. And this is what makes it a nifty machine within city limits too. That and the fact that the air suspensions make driving on poorly-maintained roads effortless.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, launched in the EQS 580 4Matic guise comes as the latest entrant in India's bulging luxury electric car market, where the German auto manufacturer currently holds the leading position. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has joined the likes of the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB and Maybach EQS SUV in the product lineup of the automaker.

Launched at a price tag of 1.41 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic claims to have received more than 50 bookings within just one week after its introduction here. The latest EQ-badged Mercedes-Benz car in India comes with a design similar to the Maybach EQS SUV, but costs much less, as the Maybach version is priced at an eye-watering 2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

HT Auto has already driven the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to review the EV. Here are the pros and cons of the luxury electric SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Pros

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes as a well-rounded product, which is good to drive as well as to be driven by a chauffeur. The EQS SUV is not as ultra-luxurious as its Maybach sibling, but the opulent cabin with loads of advanced technology-aided premium features is bound to impress occupants. On the exterior as well, the design is unmistakably a Mercedes-Benz and grabs attention immediately with its overall packaging.

The interior is plush and packed with a plethora of features. One of the key highlights is the Hyperscreen that covers almost the entire width of the dashboard with a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch passenger display and a humongous 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. The rear occupants too get their individual screens. A 15-speaker Burmester-sourced 710-watt sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, air-aroma package, and a 7.0-inch tablet on the rear armrest are among the notable features. Overall, the technology and feature-packed cabin looks futuristic and highly impressive.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV gets a large 118 kWh battery pack that promises up to 809 kilometres of ARAI-certified range on a single charge. The electric propulsion system onboard the EQS SUV promises 530 bhp peak power and 858 Nm of maximum torque, which makes the EV a pretty powerful performer on the road. It can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in flat 4.7 seconds. The AWD ensures optimum traction and supports the carn on variable surfaces. In a nutshell, a good amount of power and exciting torque along with good real-world range make the car a capable electric SUV for intercity travel without much worry.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Cons

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV doesn't exactly look as imposing as an SUV lover would like it to. The curvy look of the SUV is not as edgy as many other SUVs available in the market. In a nutshell, you don't get that boxy and crisp SUV feel from the EQS SUV.

Inside the cabin, which comes loaded with a plethora of advanced technology and features, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV's third-row seat is best suited for kids but not for adult occupants.

The massive Hyperscreen which occupies the entire dashboard with a triple-screen layout, has a user interface that takes a bit of effort for the user to get used to, especially for some functions.

The luxury SUV misses out on some features. Massage function for the rear seats, ventilated rear seat, and sunshades for rear windows are the features that could have been there in the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, considering it is a luxury SUV.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz EQS EQS Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz EQS SUV electric car electric vehicle luxury car EV electric mobility

