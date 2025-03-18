BYD unveils new EV battery system, promises 400 km range in just 5 minutes' charging

Chinese electric car giant BYD has unveiled its new electric vehicle platform, which claims to flash charge EVs in just five minutes, almost as fast as any internal combustion engine-propelled car refuels at a petrol pump. Christened as Super e-Platform, BYD's new EV platform uses redesigned blade battery packs that support charging multipliers of up to 10 C, the highest of any mass-produced power battery in the world. The new architecture claims to support charging power of up to 1,000 kW.

The Chinese auto giant that sells electric cars like Atto 3, Seal, Sealion 7 and eMax 7 in India, claims the Super e-Platform consists of blade batteries supporting ultra-fast charging, high-performance electric motors and a new generation of silicon carbide power chips. The OEM claims that this new EV architecture comes as a testimony to its technological prowess.

The Han L EV and Tang L EV are the first two electric cars from the Chinese auto giant that use BYD's Super e-Platform. Both of these two cars are available for pre-sales in China, with an official launch set for early next month. BYD has claimed that the new design blade battery pack and the charging system were capable of ensuring around the 400-kilometre range in five minutes during tests on the new Han L electric sedan.

BYD Super e-Platform could be a gamechanger

BYD's new Super e-Platform could become a game-changer in the global electric vehicle market in the near future. While this platform promises to alleviate the charging worries of electric vehicle users by significantly reducing the charging time for EVs, it is also expected to give the automaker a major boost in further challenging rivals like Tesla.

Bloomberg has reported that BYD hinted that the new platform will underpin many of its future electric vehicles. This could provide another boost for BYD, which has come from behind to rival Tesla, as the world’s top EV seller. The US EV manufacturer's China shipments plunged 49 per cent in February 2025 as compared to the same month last year, to just 30,688 vehicles, the lowest monthly figure since July 2022. With the new EV platform, BYD is likely to get further upper hand, which may impact Tesla's sales more.

The OEM has also committed to building more than 4,000 charging stations across China to serve the newly upgraded EVs. However, the company didn’t disclose a specific timeline to complete the rollout. The speed of charging for the BYD's new EV platform would be comfortably ahead of Tesla’s Superchargers, which can add up to 275 kilometres of range in 15 minutes. However, Tesla has a much larger network of more than 65,000 Superchargers worldwide. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s new entry-level CLA electric sedan unveiled last week claims to be able to add 325 kilometres in 10 minutes of charging.

