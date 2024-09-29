Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV launched in India: Key tech-aided features
- Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features that make the cabin of the EV futuristic.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, launched in the EQS 580 4Matic guise in India just a few days ago, comes as the latest entrant in the country's bulging luxury electric car market, where the German auto manufacturer currently holds the leading position. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has joined the siblings like the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB and Maybach EQS SUV in the product lineup of the carmaker.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was launched at a price tag of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom) and is the latest EQ-badged Mercedes-Benz car in India. It comes with a design similar to the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV, but costs significantly less, as the more luxurious Maybach iteration of the electric SUV comes priced at an eye-watering ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read : Should you buy Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV? Pros and cons explained
The EV comes loaded with a plethora of features that are powered by advanced technology. Here are the key technology-aided features of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic electric SUV.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic gets a hyperscreen that covers almost the entire width of its dashboard. This screen combines three different displays, including a 12.3-inch diagonal LCD screen acting as the instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and a 12.3-inch OLED diagonal passenger display with touchscreen function. All these three displays are integrated with a continuous seamless glass surface giving a single-screen look. This comes as the key feature inside the SUV and grabs attention immediately after entering the cabin.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV gets a 12-way adjustable front passenger seat, which allows the occupant to adjust the seat according to his or her preference using a wide range of adjustment options. Also, there s four-way lumbar support for an ergonomic seating position and relaxed back muscles.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes with thermotronic five zone automatic climate control, which is one of the key features inside the cabin of this electric luxury SUV. The SUV's cabin offers distinctive climate control to each occupants.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV comes loaded with a 15-speaker 710 watt Burmester audio system that offers 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos sound experience creating a 360-degree experience.
Also check these Cars
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.