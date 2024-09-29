Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV launched in India: Key tech-aided features

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, launched in the EQS 580 4Matic guise in India just a few days ago, comes as the latest entrant in the country's bulging luxury electric car market, where the German auto manufacturer currently holds the leading position. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has joined the siblings like the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB and Maybach EQS SUV in the product lineup of the carmaker.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was launched at a price tag of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom) and is the latest EQ-badged Mercedes-Benz car in India. It comes with a design similar to the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV, but costs significantly less, as the more luxurious Maybach iteration of the electric SUV comes priced at an eye-watering ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

The EV comes loaded with a plethora of features that are powered by advanced technology. Here are the key technology-aided features of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic electric SUV.