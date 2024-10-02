In pics: Skoda Elroq EV breaks cover with fresh design philosophy & 560 km range
- Skoda Elroq is the first ever all-electric compact SUV from the Czech automaker.
Skoda has launched the Elroq EV globally ahead of its India launch, which would take place sometime in the middle of next year. The Skoda Elroq EV comes as the brand's first-ever all-electric compact SUV. The Elroq also comes incorporating a completely new design philosophy, which signifies a departure from the brand's traditional design language.
The Skoda Elroq EV comes with minimal lines, compared to the other contemporary Skoda cars. It incorporates a Modern Slide design philosophy. The front profile features a Tech Deck face, while the headlamps feature all-LED elements. The black cladding at side profile and rear enhance its bold look. While Skoda continues its signature sharp styling, it blends with curvy look.
Skoda Elroq's cabin looks minimalist and streamlined. It gets a large 13-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system at centre, while the physical button bar, fully digital instrument cluster and layered dashboard give it a visually appealing look. Skoda claims the Elroq's cabin focuses on space and comfort. Another key highlight of the cabin is the 1,580-litre boot space.
The Skoda Elroq will be available in the standard version and a Sportline iteration as well. Also, Skoda will launch a ‘First Edition’ avatar of this EV. Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Elroq gets a variety of powertrain options. The three battery options for this electric SUV are: 55 kWh, 63 kWh, and 82 kWh. The entry-level model is Elroq 50 which features a 168 bhp motor promising a range of up to 370 km, while the top-tier Elroq 85 gets a 282 bhp motor and offers a range exceeding 560 km. The Skoda Elroq 85x comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) for enhanced performance.
Skoda Elroq's all three variants get fast-charging capabilities, with the Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 allowing up to 145 kW and 165 kW fast-charging, respectively. The Elroq 85 trim can be charged up to 175 kW fast charger, with 10-80% charge taking just 28 minutes.
First Published Date: 02 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
