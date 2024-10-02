In pics: Skoda Elroq EV breaks cover with fresh design philosophy & 560 km range

4/5

The Skoda Elroq will be available in the standard version and a Sportline iteration as well. Also, Skoda will launch a ‘First Edition’ avatar of this EV. Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Elroq gets a variety of powertrain options. The three battery options for this electric SUV are: 55 kWh, 63 kWh, and 82 kWh. The entry-level model is Elroq 50 which features a 168 bhp motor promising a range of up to 370 km, while the top-tier Elroq 85 gets a 282 bhp motor and offers a range exceeding 560 km. The Skoda Elroq 85x comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) for enhanced performance.