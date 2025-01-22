The BMW iX1 LWB Electric was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 and will be made in Chennai
It has a sharp front-end design with adaptive LED headlamps and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels
The iX1 LWB EV gets squared-off wheel arches, a large surface diffuser and sculpted LED taillamps
Its 490-litre trunk expands to 1,600 litres with rear seats folded down in a 40:20:40 split
The EV gets the M Sport Interior with aluminium door sills and a Harmon Kardon audio setup
The driver gets an M Sport steering wheel and the cabin features a dual-tone beige headliner
The iX1 LWB Electric offers a widescreen curved display for the cluster and the infotainment
Upholstered in vegan leather, the rear row seats can recline up to 28.5 degrees
Front row seats are electrically adjustable and BMW further offers a panoramic sunroof